NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NEE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

