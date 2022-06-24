NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

