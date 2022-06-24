NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.90

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.90 ($23.05) and last traded at €22.00 ($23.16), with a volume of 92489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €23.54 ($24.78).

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $679.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

