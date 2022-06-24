Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.92. 14,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 25,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF)
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.