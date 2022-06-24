Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

