Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 1.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 746,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 744,832 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

