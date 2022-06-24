NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $151.32 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

