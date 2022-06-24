ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CEO Buys $498,471.50 in Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.31 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.