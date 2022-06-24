ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 3.6% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

