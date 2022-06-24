Ontology (ONT) One Day Volume Tops $14.24 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $215.55 million and $14.24 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00090740 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00295993 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.