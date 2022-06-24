oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Buys A$23,980.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Philippa Kelly purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,980.00 ($16,652.78).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21.

oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, and office buildings; classic and digital street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail.

