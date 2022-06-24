oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Buys A$23,980.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Philippa Kelly purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,980.00 ($16,652.78).
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21.
oOh!media Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for oOh!media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.