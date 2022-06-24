OpenOcean Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $920,023.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00129791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00409550 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00063309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014117 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

