Opium (OPIUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $720,245.64

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $720,245.64 and $30,199.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00129739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00063393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00255982 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.