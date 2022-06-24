Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Sells $68,404,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00.

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,121,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.