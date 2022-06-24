Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $72.31 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $72.31 million and $16.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

