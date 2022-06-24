Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $31.03. 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

