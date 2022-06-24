P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading Down 0.7%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.59 and last traded at $59.59. 764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

