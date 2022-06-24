PancakeSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73.19 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00015675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $506.32 million and approximately $73.19 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.00 or 1.00010426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002882 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 307,426,131 coins and its circulating supply is 151,823,758 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

