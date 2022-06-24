Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee Purchases 15,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724.

Bernard K. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.07. 296,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.13.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

