Parke Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,317.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,239 shares of company stock valued at $591,647. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.