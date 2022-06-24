Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.16 ($0.21). Approximately 4,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.85.

In related news, insider Kevin Matthew Dorren acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($82,312.59).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

