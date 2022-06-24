Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 11,702 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

