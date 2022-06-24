PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. 426,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,670,045. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

