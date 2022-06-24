Pearson (LON:PSON) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 900 ($11.02) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 625 ($7.66).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSON. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 843.67 ($10.33).

PSON stock opened at GBX 768.20 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 761.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 695.79. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.82).

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,141.23).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

