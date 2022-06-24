PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.36

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.36 and traded as low as $41.47. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 568,538 shares.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,111. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

