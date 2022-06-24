Pflug Koory LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.12. 10,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

