Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $18.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.32. 153,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,429. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

