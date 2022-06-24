Pflug Koory LLC Sells 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.09. 31,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,202. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.95.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

