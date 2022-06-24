Pflug Koory LLC Sells 651 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 38,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,304. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.75. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

