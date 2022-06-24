PHI Token Market Capitalization Tops $436,325.23 (PHI)

PHI Token (PHI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $436,325.23 and $17.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.78 or 1.00045577 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002838 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.