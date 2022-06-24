Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,401,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

