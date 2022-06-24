Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 5,491 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56.

PINS stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,614,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,286,104. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

