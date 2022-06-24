Playcent Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $331,531.75 and approximately $733.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playcent has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

