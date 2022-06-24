Polkadex (PDEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $182,788.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00008508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $182,788.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

