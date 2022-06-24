Primecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $366.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $366.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,182,972 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

