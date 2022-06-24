ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Up to $42.78

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.78, but opened at $44.70. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

