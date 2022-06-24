ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 762,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,732,562 shares.The stock last traded at $26.99 and had previously closed at $26.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

