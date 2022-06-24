Prosper Reaches Market Cap of $739,273.48 (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $739,273.48 and $725,335.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026677 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001811 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

