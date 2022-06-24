Public Mint Price Tops $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $5,569.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00025784 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.