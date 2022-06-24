Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.0905 on Exchanges

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $41.65 million and approximately $125.26 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.