Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $708.09 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $58.65 or 0.00275599 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $708.09 million and $29.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.01875520 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00334218 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.