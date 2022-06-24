Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 47,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 148,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).
The company has a market cap of £2.26 million and a P/E ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69.
About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)
