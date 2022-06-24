Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 47,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 148,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £2.26 million and a P/E ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for the sugar craft sector under the Rainbow Dust Colours brand.

