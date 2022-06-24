Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2022 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2022 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2022 – Signet Jewelers had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Signet Jewelers had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Signet Jewelers had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $3,118,380. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

