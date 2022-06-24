Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,650.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.32) to GBX 8,000 ($97.99) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

RBGLY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2432 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

