Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.02. 3,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 886,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.84). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $240,135.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,052.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,081.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,779,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 404,181 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

