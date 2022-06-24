Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Reef Casino Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Reef Casino Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
