Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.61. 2,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 300,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.46, a current ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 369.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

