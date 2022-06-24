Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 24th (BZLFY, DPSGY, ESYJY, GMVHF, ICAGY, JDSPY, LNXSF, NBGIF, NGG, PDYPY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 24th:

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,530 ($30.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56).

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.70 ($55.47) to €40.00 ($42.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 490 ($6.00).

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,530 ($30.99) to GBX 2,430 ($29.76).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.71).

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.27).

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 131 ($1.60).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €4.50 ($4.74) to €4.40 ($4.63). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,225 ($15.00).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from £161 ($197.21) to £156 ($191.08).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.25 to $23.25.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 9,300 ($113.91) to GBX 8,600 ($105.34).

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €205.00 ($215.79) to €180.00 ($189.47). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,650 ($20.21) to GBX 1,205 ($14.76).

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €32.50 ($34.21) to €19.00 ($20.00). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,600 ($19.60) to GBX 1,060 ($12.98).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,350 ($28.78).

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €42.00 ($44.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from €37.00 ($38.95) to €28.00 ($29.47). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

