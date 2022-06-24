Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.41 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

