Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.